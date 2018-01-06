Deadly E.Coli outbreak spread across 13 states, including Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The “Center for Disease Control” (CDC) is urging people to avoid eating all kinds of romaine lettuce after nearly 60 people were infected by E. Coli bacteria in more than a dozen states, including Michigan.

Consumers reports says the dangerous strain of bacteria is so severe that it killed one person in the U.S. and another in Canada.

“When you hear these outbreaks in E. Coli, sometimes you get contamination’s from people that are handling it, people that are transporting it, people that are actually gathering the crops,” said Dr. Song Yu; Physician at Sparrow’s Urgent Care.

Dr. Yu says an E. Coli infection could cause multiple symptoms.

“Fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and sometimes diarrhea can happen with clear liquids or like watery diarrhea or you can have pussy diarrhea or even a bloody diarrhea and you’ll have abdominal cramps with it,” Dr. Yu stated.

There are at least five different strains of E. Coli and in this case, Dr. Yu says the strain going around is the most toxic.

He also says those with a weak immune system including children and elderly are most vulnerable and antibiotics won’t help.

“It’s already done the damage in terms of producing toxins which actually is the root cause of these deadly complications and you really don’t have a way to treat that,” said Dr. Yu.

But he says by washing your hands and cooking food properly, you’ll limit yourself from becoming susceptible to the bacteria.

“You’re the one who controls what goes in and what you eat and what you don’t eat,” said Dr. Yu.

Although Canadian health officials traced the outbreak to romaine, the CDC says tests are still being done to confirm whether the cases in the U.S. and Canada can be linked to the same source.

In the meantime, Dr. Yu says people start to experience symptoms of E. Coli a few days after eating contaminated food and he recommends seeking medical attention as soon as possible.