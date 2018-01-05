Veteran suicide prompts awareness, resources available for those who need help

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was just two days ago that a 31-year-old man from Potterville took his own life and the situation has left many wondering what could have been done to prevent this tragedy from happening.

The 31-year-old man from Potterville was a military veteran who deputies reported suffered from PTSD, depression and a serious brain injury.

It was just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday that Clinton County Sheriff’s Officials were dispatched to East Olive Elementary School in St. Johns for a report of a psychiatric person.

When they arrived on scene, sheriff’s officials determined the man was suicidal and armed with a handgun.

Authorities contacted a Clinton County negotiator who spoke with the man for several hours. Unfortunately, the man ended up taking his own life and died of a single gun-shot wound.

It’s situations like this one that make the community take a step back and wonder what could have been done to prevent a tragedy like this from happening?

How often are veterans dealing with PTSD or thoughts of suicide? And where can veterans go to get help?

6 News reporter Alysia Burgio sat down with a retired marine Friday afternoon who says he too dealt with PTSD after serving in Iraq but says there are organizations and resources available where veterans can go to get help.

“You have numerous places…you have 1-800-Mich-Vet which is the Michigan Veteran’s Affairs Agency, you have the Veteran Suicide Crisis hotline, you have 22Kill which is a non-profit organization that specifies in stopping veteran suicide. On top of that, all the new rules that we made over the state of Michigan…one was if you’re a veteran in need of help and you go to a hospital, no matter if you have insurance or not they cannot turn you away,” said Eric Calley; Veteran.

If you know someone that might need help, we’ve posted a link with resources under the “Seen on 6” section of our website.