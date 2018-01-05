Trial of woman charged with human trafficking continues

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The trial of a Livingston County woman charged with human trafficking continues today in Mason.

Amber Speed, 41, is in Ingham County Circuit Court, accused of a variety of charges, including minor sex trafficking, prostitution/pandering, accepting the earnings of a prostitute and debt bondage.

A jury was seated Tuesday and the trial, which was to have begun last July but was delayed several times, got underway.

Speed was arrested after a Michigan State Police investigation found online ads for the woman’s escort operation.

She, along with at least three other females, were involved in the operation.

Speed is alleged to have been involved in trafficking minors as far back as 2009.

If convicted, Speed could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

