“Thomas” Pet Of The Day January 5

Meet “Thomas”, our Pet Of The Day today. Thomas is a handsome, 1-year-old male cat. He has beautiful markings and a thick coat. Thomas loves to have his chin scratched and will snuggle for hours with his people. He can be a little shy until he gets to know you but then he’s very affectionate. Thomas would probably do better in a home with older children who won’t pick him up and carry him around a lot. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Thomas by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

