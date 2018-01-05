Schuler Books to close Eastwood Towne Center store

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After 15 years the Schuler Books in the Eastwood Towne Center shopping mall is closing.

Citing an expiring lease and a plan that would force the store to reconfigure and downsize, co-owner Cecile Fehsenfeld says it’s time to cease operations at that location.

“While the Schuler Books store at Eastwood Towne Center is a beautiful store, with a terrific staff, a great inventory and many loyal customers, it has had some unique challenges,” said Fehsenfeld in a news release. “In particular, when the mall changed ownership a few years after we opened, the real estate taxes increased dramatically, and are quadruple what we pay at our Okemos store.”

The store is expected to close in February with inventory going on sale January 10.

Fehsenfeld added that the closing is also an opportunity to consider expanding on other locations.

Founded in 1982 by husband and wife, Bill and Cecile Fehsenfeld, Schuler Books has grown to become one of the largest independent booksellers in the country.