MSU College of Music about to get retuned with new facility

A massive, multi-million-dollar expansion and renovation to Michigan State University’s department of music is getting planned. The project won’t be just cosmetic either. MSU Dean of Music James Forger believes it’ll also provide the tools to finely tune the talents of MSU music students.

“it’ll be transformational for the learning of the students here.”

The project will add 35,000 square feet of new construction and more than 8,000 square feet of renovation. The facility will be complete with state of the art sound isolation, rooms with custom designed acoustics, and an HVAC system Forger says will keep temperatures and humidity ideal for instruments, staff, and students.

“This will permit us to have more specialized spaces, and multi-use, but spaces that are designed for performance, for rehearsal, for practice, and for large classroom interactive classroom work.”

Major improvements to sound quality, instruction, and space will take students working toward music degrees into a whole new octave of opportunity, in fact, the re-mix at the College of Music will likely be heard nationwide.

“The facility will get us into the mainstream as we compete for students against major schools from across the country.”

So far 9-Million of the needed 17.5-Million dollars to get the project started has been raised, and if progress continues to go well, the sound of breaking ground could take place by the end of the year.

“The decision as to how we go will be made by the provost and president when they feel comfortable that the finances are secured and we’re ready to rock n’ roll.”