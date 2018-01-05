Lansing Schools Board of Education member Shirley Rodgers dies

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing School District family is mourning the sudden loss of Board of Education member Shirley Rodgers, who passed away from natural causes.

According to a news release from the Lansing School District, Rodgers was a retired Lansing School District employee who worked in the business office for more than three decades and was first elected to the Board of Education in November 2007.

She served as President of the Board Education, and later Rodgers was board Treasurer “where she proudly kept a close eye on the financial stability of the school district including a healthy multi-million dollar budget surplus as well as the ongoing $120 million voter-approved bond investment to improve school and building facilities throughout the district.”

“No one has been a more dedicated, loving supporter of the Lansing School District than Shirley Rodgers,” superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul said.

Rachel Lewis, president of the Lansing School District Board of Education said, “She served with a passion to help shape and influence this community to make Lansing a better place. Her endearing work will be sorely missed, but her efforts will continue to live on through her great positive legacy.”

Rodgers also served as a member of the Ingham County Road Commission, Tri-county Regional Planning Commission, City of Lansing Public Service Advisory Board and numerous other community boards.

Service arrangements will be posted in the future on the Lansing School District website.