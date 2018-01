EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Now-a-days many people don’t know what a “farrier” is or does.

But not long ago, the artisans who made and applied horseshoes were essential to society.

The Michigan Horseshoers Association held its 49th annual “clinic and contest” today.

6 News photojournalist Devin Hauenstein was there as they practiced this lost art.