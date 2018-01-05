Fundraiser to build new YMCA facility in Jackson making progress

.JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The effort to build a new YMCA facility in Jackson has been going on for several years.

And now the community organization is getting closer to making it a reality.

The Jackson YMCA launched a campaign back in November to raise $25 million by Dec. 25 to build a new facility.

“At this time we are a little bit under $12 million,” said Jackson YMCA Development Director Rick Wilson.

Although they came up short, Wilson says they’re feeling good about making that up in 2018.

“We do have several proposals out there to several different organizations and foundations,” Wilson said. “I really believe that we have a lot of support out there.”

The Y wants to raise at least $20 million before it moves ahead with a plan to build a new facility next to their aging building on Wesley Street in downtown Jackson.

Wilson believes that goal will be reached very soon.

“We will continue down this path because this is going to happen for this community,” Wilson said.

He says the campaign is seeing an overwhelming response from the community.

“We’re very happy to announce that our lead gift is coming from the John George Foundation here in Jackson. They’re definitely looking to make an impact on our community. We have so many people who are members and non-members, and people who live in Jackson, and outside Jackson that are sending in those gifts, from $1 to thousands of dollars,” Wilson said.

The Jackson Y has served the community for more than 120 years, and Wilson says this campaign insures it will survive well into the future.

“It’s pretty exciting, and actually, very humbling,” Wilson said.

Wilson says if everything goes to plan they should break ground on a new building in spring 2019.

To contribute to the fundraiser, visit this link: http://www.jacksonymca.org/