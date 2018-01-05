Boosting writing skills for kids is goal of new MSU-led program

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A new $1.5 million initiative, led by an associate professor from Michigan State University, is in place to improve writing skills in our youngest students.

The National Center for Education Statistics reports that the vast majority of students are only writing at a basic level.

This new project, funded by the US Department of Education, will deploy a literacy training program developed at MSU for pre-schoolers.

While most early education for writing focuses on penmanship this program will teach young students about composition and hopefully lead to a better grasp of writing as they get older.

