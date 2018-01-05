4 Flint schools found with elevated lead levels in water

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Testing in the last months of 2017 found that four schools and care facilities in Flint had elevated levels of lead in their water.

The Flint Journal reports the testing was completed by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Department of Environmental Quality.

The agencies tested water at 63 of 78 schools, day care centers and elder care facilities in the city in November and December.

Officials found that 98.5 percent of locations sampled were at or below the 15 parts per billion federal threshold for lead.

New Standard Academy, St. John Vianney School, Summerfield Community School and the Michigan School for the Deaf each had one location that tested at about the threshold level.

A Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman says officials will conduct further investigations at those locations.

Flint Community Schools didn’t grant the department access to its facilities.