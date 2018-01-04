Without drama or discussion, Lansing City Council picks new president, vice president

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – In 2016, it took several Lansing City Council meetings for the council members to choose a president and vice president.

The contentious issue left council members in a gridlock that didn’t get resolved for weeks.

But Wednesday night, there was a much different song and dance, and within just minutes, the council unanimously chose the next president and vice president.

Carol Wood is Lansing City Council president and Jodi Washington is the vice president.

Although it was a unanimous vote, before the council meeting, councilmember Kathie Dunbar expressed some concern about electing Wood as the president citing her constituents’ concerns. She ultimately voted yes, making the positions official.

Also in attendance Wednesday night, were the three newly elected Lansing City Council members, along with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

“I’m really looking forward to this administration and the council that we’ve got before us,” Lansing City Council President Carol Wood said. “I think it was eloquently said out on the dais that we have a great representation on council this year from various ethnic backgrounds to the diversity in age and a number of things so i think we’ll be bringing, people will be bringing new ideas forward so we’re looking forward to it.”

Something that the council is looking at implementing for the New Year, is having an additional committee of the whole meeting so that council members and the public will have more time to review agenda items before taking action on them.

There’s no word yet on when those meetings will start, but we’ll be sure to let you know when we find out.