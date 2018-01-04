UPDATE: Police ID woman who died after being hit by car

UPDATE (2:09pm): Lansing Police have identified the woman who was hit by a car and killed in an accident on Wednesday night.

Her name is Shenell Jeanette Carson. The 47-year-old woman (police had previously said she was 48) was from Lansing.

Investigators say Carson was trying to cross the street, but outside the crosswalks near the intersection of Martin Luther King and Hughes Road when she was hit.

Police say alcohol, drugs, and speed do not appear to be factors in the accident. They have not said anything about tickets or charges against the driver.

The investigation continues. Police are asking anyone who saw the accident or who has any information about it to call Detective Peter Scaccia at 517-483-6857.

ORIGINAL STORY (9:09am): A 48-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lansing on Wednesday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Hughes Road just after 6:30 p.m.

Emergency crews pronounced the woman, a pedestrian, dead at the scene.

The driver, a man, was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still investigating the accident.