Tips to prevent frozen pipes in your home

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With temperatures plummeting below zero on Thursday night, it’s not only important to keep yourself bundled up and safe, but your home too.

With bone-chilling temps hovering near zero, cranking the heat up in your home might be a wise decision if you want to avoid frozen pipes.

“Frozen pipes we usually see 3 or 4 a day this time of year,” said Kurt Knisely; Service Manager for the Meridian Company.

Knisely says while the extreme cold and gusty winds are the core reason why pipes freeze, he says there are several other contributors too.

“You could have some uninsulated spaces that pipes are going through, sometimes people turn their heat down when they leave or take vacation, and furnace failure of course leads to pipe freezing,” said Knisely.

But there are ways to prevent it.

“Make sure the heat’s on, if you have cabinets that they’re in open those cabinets up, let the heat get into them,” Knisely stated.

Knisely says allowing water to drip through your faucet and using a space heater also helps but if your pipes burst, he says know where the main shut-off valve is to your home.

“Most homes in this area, there’s a water meter where the water enters your home and there’s a shut off valve right after that or right before it. If you’re on a well, there’s usually a switch to turn the well off,” said Knisely.

While it’s unpredictable how much damage can result from a pipe burst, Knisely says it could cost thousands of dollars to fix and says if you can’t solve the problem yourself, call a plumber.