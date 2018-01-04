Son charged with killing mom found competent to stand trial

A judge says a man accused of killing his mother is competent to stand trial for her death.

Andrew Willson was 19-years-old on September 11th, 2017, when he called police to say his mother was dead.

Ingham County sheriff’s deputies arrived at their Wheatfield Township home (near Williamston) home to find 51-year-old Lisa Willson dead with a gunshot to her head.

Her son Andrew was arrested later that day.

He faces one count of open murder and a felony weapons charge – but a judge delayed the judicial process so he could undergo psychiatric testing.

Now that he has been found competent to face the charges against him, the case will continue.