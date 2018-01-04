Party on: U of M fraternities to resume social events

By Published:

A student-run council at the University of Michigan says fraternity social events will resume after being suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct and hazing involving fraternity members.

The Interfraternity Council says in a statement Wednesday that the self-imposed suspension allowed it to “conduct an extensive review … to identify the policies and practices needing improvement within the community.” It says “reforms” will be enacted on a chapter-by-chapter basis, but didn’t release specifics.

The council, which governs fraternity chapters at the Ann Arbor school, announced the suspension in November.

The council hasn’t detailed the allegations, but The Michigan Daily student newspaper has reported that allegations outlined to the council included reports of sexual misconduct, multiple reports of hazing and people being taken to hospitals on weekends during the fall.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s