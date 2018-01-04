Man gets life sentence for killing girlfriend’s baby boy

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It was an emotional day in Jackson County Court as Scott Jurewicz was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

6 News was in the courtroom Thursday morning for the sentencing.

Dawn Wilson says her grandson, Brenden Hartranft, was a child that everyone cherished.

“We’re still trying to find a way to go on without him,” Wilson told the court at the sentencing.

Brenden died in 2015 from severe injuries that indicate he was shaken violently.

At the time, Jurewicz was dating the boy’s mother and living with her family.

The 29-year-old admitted in police interviews to shaking Brenden because he wouldn’t stop crying.

“You not only destroyed Brenden’s life and our life, you destroyed everybody’s,” Wilson said.

After a trial that lasted two weeks, a jury found Jurewicz guilty of felony murder and first degree child abuse.

“I’d just like to sincerely apologize to the Hartranft family for the situation, for this tragedy, and I’m sorry you had to sit here for two weeks and relive this nightmare,” Jurewicz told the court before sentencing.

Jurewicz is also a suspect in the death of another baby boy just months after Brenden died.

But so far he hasn’t been charged in that case.

Prosecutors say these have been heartbreaking cases to work on.

“Today is the day that you get to cage him like the animal he is,” said Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kati Rezmierski.

Jurewicz was sentenced to life without parole with some stern words from the judge.

“I think you’re a psychopath. You lack any conscience or empathy for other people,” said Judge Thomas Wilson.

The boy’s family hopes Jurewicz never forgets what he did.

“You have blood on your hands for as long as you live. If i could put his picture all over your cell so you had to look at that baby every single day of your life I would,” the boy’s grandmother said.

After learning his sentence, Jurewicz indicated he plans on appealing the court’s decision.

