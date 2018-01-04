Judge: “I think you’re a psychopath”

A Jackson County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he shook and killed a baby boy.

A jury found Scott Jurewicz guilty of felony murder and first degree child abuse in November for the March 2015 death of 18-month-old Brenden Hartranft.

Jurewicz told police after it happened that he shook his girlfriend’s baby because he was frustrated about the child’s crying.

“I’d just like to sincerely apologize to the Hartranft family for the situation, for this tragedy, and I’m sorry you had to sit here for two weeks and relive this nightmare,” Jurewicz told the crowd.

But members of Brenden’s family weren’t in a forgiving mood.

“I hope that you can never forgive yourself, or forget the name Brenden James Hartranft,” said Dawn Wilson, Brenden’s grandmother. “You have blood on your hands for as long as you live. If I could put his picture all over your cell so you had to look at that baby every single day of your life I would.”

Judge Thomas Wilson sentenced Jurewicz to life on the murder charged and 50-75 years for the child abuse charge while Hartranft’s friends and family looked on.

“Truly, I think you’re a psychopath. You lack any conscience or empathy for other people,” – Judge Thomas Wilson before handing down the sentence.

“Justice has been served for our community,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said in a press release after the hearing.

But the attorney for the 29-year-old defendant says he plans to appeal.

