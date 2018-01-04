Lansing-made GM cars see sales drop in 2017

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motor’s Lansing-made cars had a rough 2017.

The Cadillac ATS and CTS took the biggest hits.

The ATS saw a -39.1% dip in sales and the CTS slipped by -35%.

“The Cadillac ATS market, the CTS market, Sedans in general, the volume in sales is down quite a bit and we’re stocking less because of that,” says Tony Young of Young Chevrolet in Owosso.

Young says he has seen a decrease in sales of the two Cadillac models but says it’s not uncommon that customers are choosing newer designs.

“People aren’t not buying Cadillacs, they’re just moving to a different model. The decline in the sales of cars isn’t just the CTS and the ATS, it’s cars in general. Sport utilities have really taken over the auto market,” says Young.

Young says many of his customers are instead choosing models like the Cadillac XT5 for a few different reasons.

“The sport utilities are getting better fuel economy than they used to so there’s no reason to think you’re going to save on fuel if you go to a car. Also, I think people like the fact that they sit up a little higher and you can see the road a little better and it’s easier to get in and out of,” says Young.

The Cadillac ATS and CTS models are solely made by GM employees in Lansing.

In response to the decline of the ATS and CTS’s sales, GM laid off 500 workers from the plant last year going from three shifts to two.

6-News reached out to GM today regarding the new sales numbers.

GM Spokesperson, Erin Davis replied:

As the current ATS and CTS run their natural course until the end of their planned life-cycle, we will introduce two completely new sedans, positioned in different segments and clearly differentiated by size and price while exhibiting the latest evolution of the Cadillac design language. ATS is the first of these sedans to run its natural course.”

GM says there have been no additional layoffs since January of 2017.

It will continue to build to market demand and staff accordingly.