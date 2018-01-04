“Izzy” Pet Of The Day January 4

Meet “Izzy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Izzy is an 11-month-old American Staffordshire mix female. She is a happy girl who would love to join an active family. Izzy is friendly and has a sweet personality. She has been neutered, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Izzy by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

