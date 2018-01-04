94-year-old mid-Michigan woman wins $100K

A 94-year-old Ingham County woman has 100,000 reasons to celebrate the new year.

That’s after she won $100,000 playing a Michigan lottery game.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, says her daughter gave her the Bonus Cashword ticket to thank her for dog-sitting over the holidays.

She scratched it off to find out she won.

“My grandkids all bought me scratch-off tickets as Christmas gifts, but I didn’t win much of anything,” she told lottery officials in a press release. “I scratched this Bonus Cashword ticket on my way to a holiday party, and I couldn’t believe I won $100,000!”

She says she plans to spend the money on her grandkids and also plans to turn her winnings into something bigger.

“After I give some to each of my grandkids, I’m going to the casino! I can play the quarter slots instead of the penny slots now,” the player said.