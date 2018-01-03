State police investigating Detroit-area towing deals

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan State Police is looking at its Detroit-area towing contracts after an FBI agent suggested contractors were getting inside help.

State police spokeswoman Lori Dougovito declined to offer details Tuesday but said it’s an “open internal investigation.”

Court documents that were briefly unsealed quote an FBI agent as saying two towing contractors were invited to meet troopers at a Royal Oak bar in 2016. One of them was Gasper Fiore, who has pleaded guilty to corruption in Macomb County.

Dougovito says the state police towing list was developed in 2012 and will be reviewed this year.