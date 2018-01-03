Sparrow Health System renews contract with Mayo Medical Laboratories for its advanced testing needs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sparrow Health System has chosen Mayo Medical Laboratories as its primary reference laboratory for advanced laboratory testing, enhancing the availability of complex tests and making test results available more quickly to providers and Patients through ISparrow, Sparrow’s electronic medical record.

The agreement gives Sparrow providers and staff access to Mayo’s extensive menu of more than 3,000 lab tests in every subspecialty of medicine. Sparrow staff also will have direct access to Mayo Physicians and scientists to review Patient test orders and interpret results, as well as have access to Mayo’s continuing education programs.

The Mayo Clinic Care Network is a system of health care organizations committed to serving their Patients and improving the delivery of care through collaboration. The network promotes a close clinical relationship that focuses on sharing knowledge and expertise so that more Patients can stay close to home for their care.

Mayo Medical Laboratories (MML) is the global reference laboratory of Mayo Clinic. Through its worldwide network of more than 4,000 clients, MML enables hospitals, medical centers, specialty clinics, and health care organizations around the world to send their clinical tests to the laboratories at Mayo Clinic, where some of the most complex testing is performed.

While Sparrow will continue to conduct most of its own inpatient and outpatient testing, the affiliation with Mayo Medical Laboratories will provide access to more advanced diagnostic and newly developed tests.

Sparrow recently opened the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center and much of the intricate cancer testing and evaluation will be sent to Mayo Clinic.

