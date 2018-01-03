Skubick: Debate heats up over filling new Lansing mayor’s vacant House seat

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There’s a disagreement over when to hold an election to fill the vacant House seat once held by the new mayor of Lansing, Andy Schor.

The decision on when to fill the seat is up to the governor.

They were dismantling the state Christmas tree as a new controversy was unfolding across the street in city hall.

Lansing has a new mayor, Andy Schor.

Which means he won’t be on the House floor, which means 90,000 Lansing citizens have lost their voice.

It’s up to the governor on when the election is held to restore that voice.

Council member Carol Wood has her thoughts. “I definitely think we should do it right now.

City clerk Chris Swope is flexible with either August or November. “We can live with that.”

The Lansing city clerk says it would cost $140,000 to stage an election in February and May. That money could be spent on fixing the roads or reducing pension costs.

“We need the representation,” says Swope. “We deserve the representation but the cost benefit, I think for the city it’s too big of a cost.”

East Lansing Rep. Sam Singh disagrees, saying “if you wait until November, they go ten months without a voice.”

And Ms. Wood concurs.

“I want somebody there voting for me. The idea that we would have to wait for a general election means I don’t have a voice and I think Lansing deserves a voice.”

The governor will decide who is right.