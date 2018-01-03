Republican Senate Young ends campaign against Stabenow.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Republican Bob Young, former Chief Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, announced today he is withdrawing his candidacy to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

In a short news release Young said he is leaving the race as the Republican frontrunner, according to straw polls or Republican supporters.

“However, my team and I have come to the conclusion that the only way to successfully retire Debbie Stabenow is through the early selection of a consensus conservative candidate who will remain true to conservative values and the rule of law, and who can focus the Party’s resources on winning in November,” said Young.

Young stopped short of throwing his support behind any other Republican candidates.