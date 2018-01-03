No winner yet so Mega Millions lottery jumps to at least $418M

By Published: Updated:

(WLNS) – Are you feeling lucky?

The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery climbed to an estimated $418 million, the fourth largest in the game’s history, after no tickets matched all six numbers during Tuesday’s grand prize drawing, lottery officials said.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday were 1, 42, 64, 47, 70 and the Mega Ball was 22.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Oct. 13 when $42 million was shared by winners in Michigan and Rhode Island.

The estimated $418 million prize, with a cash value of $278 million, will be up for grabs when the next Mega Millions drawing is held on Friday.

What are your chances of winning? According to game officials the odds of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot are 303 million to one.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot of $656 million was won in 2012.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s