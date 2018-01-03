No winner yet so Mega Millions lottery jumps to at least $418M

(WLNS) – Are you feeling lucky?

The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery climbed to an estimated $418 million, the fourth largest in the game’s history, after no tickets matched all six numbers during Tuesday’s grand prize drawing, lottery officials said.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday were 1, 42, 64, 47, 70 and the Mega Ball was 22.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Oct. 13 when $42 million was shared by winners in Michigan and Rhode Island.

The estimated $418 million prize, with a cash value of $278 million, will be up for grabs when the next Mega Millions drawing is held on Friday.

What are your chances of winning? According to game officials the odds of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot are 303 million to one.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot of $656 million was won in 2012.