Mid-Michigan organization helps people with higher heating bills

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – As temperatures drop, the price to heat your home rises, but Michigan 2-1-1 is helping thousands of people statewide pay for those winter bills.

Melissa Ladd Patnode, Central Michigan 2-1-1 Supervisor, says their call center in Jackson gets about 1,400 calls a week from people asking for help.

“They call us they don’t have food, we tell them where food pantrys are, how to handle eviction notices, shut off notices, anything health or human services related,” Ladd Patnode said.

The organization connects people with resources in their community. One of the most frequent calls they get is for help paying utility bills.

In cold temperatures like we’ve been having this winter, the heating bill raises big concerns.

“Being shut off with the cold weather, especially if they have a family, what they’re going to do with their family, their pets, their insulin,” Ladd Patnode said.

6 News called 2-1-1 to see where they suggest people go in the Lansing area for help with heating bills.

The dispatcher referred us to the following places:

– Capital Area Community Services

– Department of Health and Human Services

– Salvation Army

– Tri County Office on Aging

– Saint Vincent de Paul

2-1-1 is a national program that got its start in 1997.

The call center for mid-Michigan started taking calls in 2004. It now serves 9 counties, and has helped countless people since its beginning.