Lansing City Council set for first meeting, election of leadership

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing City Council will hold their first regular meeting of the year tonight.

This will also be the first meeting with new mayor Andy Schor and new city council members.

The big item on the agenda tonight will be an election for a new president and vice president of the city council for 2018.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

In 2017 the council took nearly a month and multiple meetings to elect leadership.

An evenly divided council and an unwillingness to compromise held up the elections.

6 News will be at tonight’s meeting and will let you know what happens online and on 6 News tonight.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s