Lansing City Council set for first meeting, election of leadership

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing City Council will hold their first regular meeting of the year tonight.

This will also be the first meeting with new mayor Andy Schor and new city council members.

The big item on the agenda tonight will be an election for a new president and vice president of the city council for 2018.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

In 2017 the council took nearly a month and multiple meetings to elect leadership.

An evenly divided council and an unwillingness to compromise held up the elections.

6 News will be at tonight’s meeting and will let you know what happens online and on 6 News tonight.