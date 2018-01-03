“Lady Bird” Pet Of The Day January 3

Meet “Lady Bird”, our Pet Of The Day today. Lady Bird is a 7-year-old female hound. She is a beautiful girl who transferred to the shelter from Tennessee. Lady Bird is a sweet, friendly and affectionate girl. She is very good on a leash and enjoys walks. Lady Bird has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Lady Bird by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
