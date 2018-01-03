“Lady Bird” Pet Of The Day January 3

By Published:

Meet “Lady Bird”, our Pet Of The Day today. Lady Bird is a 7-year-old female hound. She is a beautiful girl who transferred to the shelter from Tennessee. Lady Bird is a sweet, friendly and affectionate girl. She is very good on a leash and enjoys walks. Lady Bird has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Lady Bird by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s