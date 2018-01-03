Jackson firefighters getting new $1 million state-of-the-art ladder truck

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Firefighters in Jackson are now awaiting a new tool to help keep the city safe.

You can expect to see a new fire truck zooming around the city later this year, improving service to residents in their time of need.

The Jackson Fire Department’s current ladder truck has responded to countless fires over the years and has saved lives.

But it’s time the 23 year old fire truck hangs up its hoses.

“It has served us well. But its life expectancy is coming to a close. Maintenance costs are becoming prohibitive,” said Deputy Chief David Wooden of the Jackson Fire Department.

The fire department recently got permission from the city council to order a new $1 million ladder truck.

“It takes quite a period of time to assemble and make it fit our needs because we customize the entire thing,” Wooden said.

Their current ladder can only extend 75 feet.

Wooden says the new truck’s ladder will go up much higher.

“The ladder will telescope 95 feet up into the air, with a platform or a bucket on the end of the ladder, which will aid in our operations,” Wooden said.

Along with rescuing people from hard to reach places, Wooden says the new truck will pump out more water at a faster rate.

“Deliver a larger capacity of water at an elevated point for larger fires,” Wooden said.

While a million dollars for a new fire truck may seem extravagant, Wooden says it is needed to provide the best service possible to the community.

“The important thing for people to remember is that this is a 20 year investment,” Wooden said.

He says firefighters are excited to get the new truck rolling.

“We’ve been researching this for over a year. It’s been a lot of work but it’s been well spent time,” Wooden said.

The fire department expects to see the new truck in service by November of this year.