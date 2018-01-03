Human Trafficking: a modern day form of slavery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The fight against human trafficking is not only an effort here in Michigan but worldwide.

The Michigan attorney general’s office says second to drug trafficking, human trafficking is the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world.

Since 2011, the Michigan attorney general’s office has charged eleven people with human trafficking and the global issue is something many in the state work to combat every day.

It’s often referred to as a “modern day form of slavery,”…its human trafficking and according to the Michigan attorney general’s office, it affects nearly 25-million people worldwide.

“I think it’s something that has not been talked about for a long time so the awareness factor is just starting to bring more attention to it,” said Megan Hawthorne; Deputy Press Secretary for Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Hawthorne says from the Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force, to the state Human Trafficking Commission, to even taking steps in the state legislature, state officials take this crime very seriously.

“One of the laws would help victims of human trafficking who have been charged with prostitution to have those charges expunged from their record,” Hawthorne stated.

The AG’s office says victims of human trafficking are held captive through force, fraud or coercion and solely used for the purpose of sex or labor exploitation and that’s where people including Shari Montgomery, the founder of Lansing’s “House of Promise” come in.

“Our home will give them food, shelter, counseling, any medical needs they need and they can stay here up to two years,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery says in February, the “House of Promise” will open the doors to its home to create a safe space for women who are survivors of human trafficking.

“No girl should be told she’s useless or no good. My life mission now is to bring girls in and just let them become the girls they’re supposed to be,” Montgomery stated.

Montgomery says it’s important to recognize the red flags of human trafficking as well:

A younger girl with an older man

If your child is coming home with expensive clothing/jewelry

If a man won’t allow a woman to speak in public

If a man won’t leave a girl/woman alone in public

Montgomery also says to never confront the situation because it could put the girl’s life in danger but says if you may have witnessed or know someone being trafficked, to call your local police or the National Human Trafficking hotline at 888-3737-888.