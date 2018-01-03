Crime Stoppers: 2 Attempts to Identify

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to help find three people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured from left to right.

Attempt to Identify

The subject pictured is a suspect in a robbery that took place at a party store on the 1900 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard on November 2, 2017. It is believed that the subject often frequents the area on a bike or on foot. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

The Lansing Police Department is trying to identify multiple subjects involved in a Burglary on the 400 block of Berry Ave, and then an Attempted Murder on the 400 block of West Hodge Ave. Both incidents occurred in the early morning hours of November 22, 2017. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.