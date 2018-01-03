Avoid getting taken advantage of at the auto shop

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When your car dies, or the warning lights pop up on your dashboard, it could mean it’s time for a trip to the mechanic.

Chris Feneis with Tuffy Auto Repair says when the weather is as cold as it has been, there are a few problems that are more common than others.

“Batteries are the big thing, if the battery is starting to get weak the cold sucks the life out of the battery,” Feneis said. “Tire pressures are another big thing, as the air gets colder the air gets thinner the tires go low.”

Feneis says you should build a relationship with your mechanic to make sure you get a good deal.

“The people who jump around and go to say Firestone to Midas to Goodyear to Tuffy, you’re getting all these different stories from everybody, but if you just go to one shop they know the history of the car, they know the people,” Feneis said. “It makes it easier doing it that way.”

Feneis says if you don’t have good communication with your auto shop, you might end up spending more than you need to.

“Let’s say it needs one part but they need to take a couple other parts out to get to the one part so they sell all of it and make it a package deal, that’s one way,” Feneis said.

But as far as choosing a good place to go, Feneis says it’s best to check online reviews and then trust your instinct.

“How you feel about the repair shop you’re at, you know, are they casual about it, are they trying to force a bunch of maintenance on you, are they taking care of the problem at hand,” Feneis said.

The Secretary of State’s Office investigates complaints about auto repair shops. It also has some tips on how to find one you can trust.

It suggests asking your friends and coworkers for a suggestion. It also says to shop around before agreeing to expensive repairs, get copies of any documents you sign, and ask for a written estimate before you have your car repaired.

You can find all of those suggestions and more on the SOS website.