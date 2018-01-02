“Sylvester” Pet Of The Day January 2

Meet “Sylvester”, our Pet of the Day today. Sylvester is a 9-year-old male Boston Terrier. He is a great guy with a very calm personality. Sylvester was found as a stray so his history is not known. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Sylvester by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

