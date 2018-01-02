My Legal | Planning Divorce

Are you contemplating divorce? Before you file, you should gather information to determine whether you can live on your own, independent of your spouse. You should gather financial statements reflecting the marital assets such as bank accounts, retirement accounts, pension plans, and investments. In addition, you will also want to locate the debts existing as a result of the marriage such as mortgages, liens, and credit cards.

Dividing the assets and debts of a marriage can put a strain on your ability to separate from your spouse. To develop a strategy, you might want to consider consulting with a financial planner. You will want to determine how much money is necessary to separate from your spouse. Having information is the key to making the best decisions for you and your family about your divorce.

For more information please visit http://www.willinghamcote.com/