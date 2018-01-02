My Legal | Medicare Plans

Are you an older adult or do you know an older adult who finds the choices around Medicare supplement plans confusing?  Are you wondering what plan would be best for you given your medical history and medication requirements?

The Tri-County Office on Aging is a non-profit organization that is a reliable source of information and services to support older adults in living the way they choose.

As part of their programs they offer the free Michigan Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program.  This program has counselors that help individuals review supplemental insurance needs; understand Medicare & Medicaid; enroll in Medicare prescription drug coverage; and apply for Medicaid or Medicare Savings programs.

The web of choices is confusing, but there is help available

For more information on Tri-County Office on Aging, please visit https://www.tcoa.org/

 

