My Legal | Aging in Place

Are you an older adult or do you know an older adult who wants to remain in their home as they age? Aging in place is the ability to live in one’s own home and community, safely, independently and comfortably, regardless of age, income, or ability level. 90 percent of adults over the age of 65 report that they would prefer to stay in their current residence as they age, but sometimes this is hard to do.

The Tri-County Office on Aging provides free Options Counseling. This program offers older adults and their caregivers assistance on planning to age in place. This can include: identifying needs; providing information regarding community resources; and creating a plan of action.

Don’t struggle alone. The Tri-County Office on Aging is available to help. Visit their site here https://www.tcoa.org/