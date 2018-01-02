My Legal | Aging in Place

By Published:

Are you an older adult or do you know an older adult who wants to remain in their home as they age? Aging in place is the ability to live in one’s own home and community, safely, independently and comfortably, regardless of age, income, or ability level. 90 percent of adults over the age of 65 report that they would prefer to stay in their current residence as they age, but sometimes this is hard to do.

The Tri-County Office on Aging provides free Options Counseling.  This program offers older adults and their caregivers assistance on planning to age in place. This can include: identifying needs; providing information regarding community resources; and creating a plan of action.

Don’t struggle alone.  The Tri-County Office on Aging is available to help. Visit their site here https://www.tcoa.org/

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s