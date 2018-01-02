Mega Millions jackpot tops $361 million for tonight’s drawing

By Published:
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – How would you like to start 2018 with a $361 million Mega Millions jackpot win?

That’s the amount that’s up for grabs tonight for one lucky winner.

The cash payout for a single winner would be $225 million, which would go a long way to getting the new year started with a bang.

The $361 million jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in the last 12 months.

If a Michigan player wins tonight’s $361 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state.

On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million.

Mega Millions tickets for tonight’s drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m.

