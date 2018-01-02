Lansing officials to reveal Cesar E. Chavez Avenue signs

Cesar Chavez
FILE - This 1965 file photo shows Cesar Chavez, farm worker labor organizer and leader of the California grape strike, in an office in California works from an office in 1965. About 1,000 people gathered in California on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the labor strike that led to the creation of the nation's first farmworkers' union. The 5-year strike headed by Cesar Chavez led to an international boycott and the creation of United Farm Workers. (AP Photo, George Brich, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Lansing officials have planned a ceremonial unveiling of signs reflecting the renaming of a section of roadway for civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

New Mayor Andy Schor is set to join city, community and business advocates and leaders on Tuesday to reveal the new Cesar E. Chavez Avenue signs in the Old Town neighborhood. The name replaces Grand River Avenue in the area.

Advocates say the neighborhood has been one where the Latino community has historically settled. The Old Town Commercial Association initially opposed the renaming but later reconsidered.

The council voted in 1994 to change the name of Grand Avenue to Cesar Chavez Avenue. Lansing residents later voted to reverse that decision.

