Keeping your car tires properly pressurized is becoming difficult to do

The New Year brings extremely cold temperatures with it and so don’t be surprised to see the tire pressure indicator on your dashboard light up… if it hasn’t already.

Josh Brennan, manager at Belle Tire tells 6 News when outside temperatures drop, so does tire pressure. When these changes coincide with less than ideal road conditions, it’s not a safe situation to be in.

“When you drive when the tire pressure is too low, about 5 to 10 pounds low, and you drive on it excessively, the tires can’t disperse the heat and will cause what we call run-flat damage. The tire will then disintegrate from the inside out.”

Frigid conditions can also have tires disintegrate from the outside in. Avoiding potholes is always recommended, but even more so when temps are below freezing.

“The rubber and the tire are less pliable this time of year and so if you hit those potholes it can indeed cause injuries to the tire a lot easier.”

So, to avoid handling issues or a popped tire the easy fix is to have the proper tire pressure, but there is a problem. Cold conditions seem to complicate things for public use air compressors found scattered across Mid-Michigan.

“The air inside of them has humidity and when it gets really cold outside lines will freeze up, which makes it real hard to get air this time of year.”