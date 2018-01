WLNS LANSING…Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is again at the top of the latest A-P poll released today.

Tom Izzo’s squad received 43 of 65 first place votes to earn the number one ranking over second place Duke which

received 21 first place votes.

It’s the first time since the 2015-16 season MSU has been ranked #1.

Butler upset previously number one-ranked Villanova on Saturday, clearing the way for the Spartans to move up. There

are no longer any unbeaten teams in college basketball.