New year, new resolutions: the key to achieving your goals

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s that time of year again when gyms get flooded with people working to get themselves in shape at the start of the New Year.

“There’s a good 6-8 weeks at the beginning of the year that everyone’s full force coming in,” said Kelly Brumbaugh; a personal trainer the Michigan Athletic Club.

Brumbaugh says while the list of New Year’s resolutions goes on and on, working out is typically at the top. But if you have too much on your shoulders, it becomes overwhelming and that’s how resolutions fail.

“We want to drink a gallon of water, we want to lose weight, we want to feel better about ourselves, we want to fit in a pair of pants, we want to run a mile, we want to do all these things but if we combine them all together, I think it’s a burden, it becomes too stressful,” Brumbaugh stated.

Brumbaugh says the best way to achieve your goal is to get it started now rather than later and the key is…

“Try not to make it so difficult and complex, like you don’t need a five year plan for a New Year’s resolution. It can be a small term goal…2 to 3 weeks goal,” said Brumbaugh.

Michael Frazier, a personal trainer at “Snap Fitness” in Mason agrees. He says keep it simple.

“Start small, be successful and that will push the next success. Do something like I’m going to change a bad habit,” Frazier stated.

While setting these goals can seem daunting and possibly discouraging, Frazier says it’s all about planning, focus and dedication.

“Usually poor planning leads to a lack of discipline…I’m going to get this done, every day and I got 45 minutes but it really takes me an hour to get it done,” said Frazier.

Brumbaugh says the key is to stick with one New Year’s resolution at a time. She says if you do that, you’re more likely to actually accomplish that goal.