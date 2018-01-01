Andy Schor becomes new Mayor of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a new year, and Lansing has a new Mayor.

Andy Schor was sworn in as the city’s new Mayor during an inaugural ceremony held at the Lansing Center today.

During his speech, he said that he is excited about the future of Lansing.

“We will grow this city and show the strength of Lansing. We need to be great. We need to be world class. We have all the pieces in place and are ready to make all of this happen. Lansing’s time is now,” says Schor.

Also during the ceremony, City Clerk Chris Swope and City Council member At-Large Kathie Dunbar re-newed their oaths of office.

In addition City Council Members, Peter Spadafore, Jeremy Garza, and Brian T. Jackson were also sworn in.

With 100 percent of the vote counted Schor defeated Judi Brown Clarke by a 12,322 to 4,740 vote margin, winning by a 72 percent to 28 percent difference.

Schor finished his third and final term as State Representative in the Michigan Legislature. Schor represents the 68th District which includes most of the City of Lansing and all of Lansing Township.