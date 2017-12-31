Concord man ejected from vehicle, transported to hospital with serious injuries

SPRING ARBOR TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – On Saturday morning just before 10:00 a.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Officials and the Spring Arbor Township Fire Department responded to a serious crash in Spring Arbor Township.

The crash, which resulted in a serious injury, happened on Spring Arbor Road, west of Cross Road.

Officials say a 2000 Ford Focus, driven by a 39-year-old man from Concord, was driving westbound on Spring Arbor Road when his vehicle lost control and crossed over into oncoming traffic.

The man, driving the Ford Focus, struck a 2000 Nissan Maxima that was being driven by a 47-year-old woman from Concord that was traveling east on Spring Arbor Road.

The drivers of both of the vehicles were the only occupants inside their vehicles at the time.

Authorities say the 39-year-old man wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. He was treated on scene by Spring Arbor Township Fire and Jackson Community Ambulance and was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for serious injuries.

The 47-year-old woman was treated on scene.

The accident remains under investigation.