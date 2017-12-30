$4.2 million mixed-use development moves forward in Old Town

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero signed an agreement on Saturday that allows a new mixed-use development to move forward in Old Town.

The $4.2 million project will transform a run-down structure located at 1115 N. Washington into 5,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 23 residential units on the second and third floors.

The project will be developed by Dr. Sam Saboury, who previously renovated Old Town’s Walker Building.

“My economic development team has been working diligently to bring this key project across the finish line before the end of the year,” Mayor Bernero said. “I am delighted that we have reached an agreement to breathe new life into an abandoned building in the heart of Old Town that will attract new residents to the city and add much-needed retail space in one of our most vibrant downtown districts.”

A previous project that was proposed for the N. Washington site hit a roadblock when the Lansing City Council rejected the plan, which led to a federal civil rights complaint and a lawsuit, both of which have since been resolved.

“I pledged to keep working as mayor right up until my term expires on January 1 at noon and I meant it,” said Mayor Bernero. “Kudos to my amazing economic development team for never giving up on this project and working double time, even through the holidays, to get ‘er done. This development will stand the test of time and add to the positive economic momentum Lansing has going for it.”

”As I hand the keys over to my successor, I am confident that Lansing’s economic engine has not gone cold but is revved up for an exciting and productive 2018. Happy New Year!”