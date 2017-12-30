Man in police custody tries to escape on highway

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – Police say a man in custody tried to escape on the highway Friday night.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says two men were transporting an inmate to the Clinton County Jail in St. Johns after he was arrested in Redford Township.

The inmate broke a rear window of the van and tried to crawl out.

Sheriff’s officials say it happened in the area of westbound I-96 and M-52.

Drivers of the van were able to stop and hold the inmate down until police arrived.

The inmate was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ingham County Sheriff’s officials say they plan to seek charges for prisoner escape.

