Year in review: economic development in Lansing region

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was a big year for the Greater Lansing area in regards to growth.

Several new projects have been announced and completed throughout the region.

President and CEO of Lansing Economic Area Partnership, Bob Trezise, says not only is this a record breaking year for economic development in the region, but he expects 2018 to be just as big.

From new hotels, to hospitals, to apartments and a new retail space.. the Greater Lansing region has seen it all this year and Trezise says that momentum is just going to keep building.

“The economy is going great and we’re thrilled because ultimately economic development is about helping people and helping communities,” says Trezise.

Trezise is in the business of growing communities and says in the last year, LEAP projects alone have added up to $650 million in private investments and helped bring 600 new jobs to the region.

“It’s been manufacturing, high tech, corporate headquarters, peacemaking projects and it’s been in small and big communities alike,” says Trezise.

Trezise says those projects have helped Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties reach a historic level of economic development.. one that he believes will provide community members with more jobs and higher pay.

“The more opportunities people have then the more that people need to compete and this is very healthy for a regional economy and I think we’re seeing strong signs of that happening in our region. More opportunities for people hopefully equals better wages,” says Trezise.

He says there are more projects lined up already for 2018, several along Michigan Ave. downtown and there will even be some high tech job announcements in the new year.

