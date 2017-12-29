Tomato basil bruschetta appetizer

Lakana Published:

New Year’s Eve isn’t just about the champagne, delicious food is a must so why not give this oldy but goody tomato basil bruschetta recipe a try for your NYE party this year. It will be a fan favorite!

Ingredients

1/2 whole-grain baguette, cut into six 1/2-inch-thick diagonal slices
2 tablespoons chopped basil
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
2 cloves garlic, minced
3 tomatoes, diced
1/2 cup diced fennel
1 teaspoon olive oil
2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Toast baguette slices in 400 F oven until lightly browned. Mix all other ingredients together. Spoon mixture evenly over toasted bread. Serve immediately.

Source: Mayo Clinic

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s