SAN DIEGO, CA (WLNS) – The MSU Spartans unleased their offense and the defense choked one of the most potent offenses in the country on the way to a convincing 42-17 win Thursday night at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. After the game 6 Sports reporter Jay Sarkar wasn on the field and caught up with the celebrating Spartans.
MSU Spartans bask in warmth of 42-17 win at Holiday Bowl
