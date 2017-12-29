FROM THE FIELD: Spartans celebrate Holiday Bowl win

By Published:

SAN DIEGO, CA (WLNS) – The big Spartan win Thursday night was more than a 42-17 score. It was a message that the program had turned around from the disastrous 3-9 record of the previous year. That good feeling was evident on the field and 6 News photojournalist Connor Wilton was in the middle of it all.
Click on the video above to watch the celebration.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s